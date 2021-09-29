 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Congress Rejects 2008 Bailout Package, Dow Crashes 7%
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2021 9:45am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Congress Rejects 2008 Bailout Package, Dow Crashes 7%

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On this day in 2008, The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 7% after Congress rejected a $700 billion financial rescue package.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 10,365.45 and the S&P 500 traded at 1,106.39.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In 2008, Steven Kazmierczak opened fire on Northern Illinois University campus, killing five and injuring twenty-one, before committing suicide. Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich was arrested on charges of corruption, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and solicitation of bribery. The average price of a new car was $27,958.

Dow’s Record Drop: A day after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized control of Wachovia, The House of Representatives rejected a $700 billion financial bailout package that many investors felt at the time was the last hope of avoiding a prolonged recession.

The bailout package split both Republican and Democrat votes in the House. The final vote included 149 Democrat votes in favor and 65 Republican votes in favor. However, 95 Democrats opposed the bailout, while 133 Republicans voted no.

After a weak start to the day, the Dow dropped 359 points in about five minutes starting at 1:43 p.m. and was down 673 points on the day. The VIX volatility index also hit an all-time high that afternoon.

When the dust settled on the trading day, the Dow finished down a record 777.68 points and the Nasdaq finished down 9.1% on the day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DJIA)

This Day In Market History: Dow Gains 11% On Great Depression Optimism
Will Evergrande's Liquidity Woes Morph Into Lehman-Like Collapse?
This Day In Market History: Dow Hits Pre-Depression Peak
This Day In Market History: 1980s Bull Market Begins
This Day In Market History: Paul Volcker Takes Over As Fed Chair
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com