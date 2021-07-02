 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Sam Walton Opens The First Walmart
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 02, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Sam Walton Opens The First Walmart

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 1962, Sam Walton opened the first Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) store.

Where The Market Was: The Dow closed at 573.75. The S&P 500 traded at around 55.86.

What Else Was Going On In The World? Astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the Earth. The Beatles released their first single, “Love Me Do.” The average American's income was $5,556 per year.

Birth Of A Retail Giant: Sam Walton opened the original Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas. As any American knows, Walton had larger aspirations.

Within five years, the Walton family owned 24 stores that generated $12.7 million in annual sales. The family incorporated its retail chain as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in 1969 and went public at a price of $16.50 one year later.

A decade after the first Walmart opened, 51 stores generated a total of $78 million in sales in 1972. In 1980, Walmart reached another milestone, reporting $1 billion in annual sales for the first time.

Today, there are more than 4,700 Walmart stores and nearly 600 Sam’s Club locations globally. Even after 11 2-for-1 stock splits throughout the years, Walmart stock now trades at around $140 per share and the company has a market cap of $390 billion.

Photo: Mike Kalasnik/Wikimedia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart
Zipline's Drone Delivery Of Pharmaceuticals Earns $2.75B Valuation
Walmart And Boeing Lead The DIA In Another Mixed Day For The Markets
Walmart Partners With Ibotta For Digital Savings Program
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Walmart
Without Changes, Warehouses Could Ground Drone Deliveries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: retail Sam Walton this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com