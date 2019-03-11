How Much You Need To Earn To Buy A Home In America Today

Seven years after the U.S. housing market bottomed in February 2012, the market has staged a dramatic recovery. U.S. housing prices are now about 11 percent higher than their 2006 peak, according to the latest S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index data.

National Averages

While that surge in home prices is great for homeowners, it’s made it difficult for homebuyers, particularly younger buyers in large cities where the real estate market is hottest.

To make matters worse, rising interest rates have pushed mortgage rates higher than they’ve been in years, creating yet another obstacle for buyers. HSH.com recently compiled a list of the most- and least-affordable U.S. metro housing markets. The list incorporates median housing prices, interest, taxes and insurance payments and is ranked by the salary a homebuyer would need to afford the average home in each market.

On a national level, the salary needed to comfortably afford a home is $61,453, according to HSH.com. That estimate is based on an average mortgage rate of 4.9 percent on a median home price of $257,600. That average home price is up 3.95 percent from a year ago. The average monthly mortgage payment is around $1,433.

Least Affordable Markets

Of course, some markets are much pricier than the national average. The following are the top five most expensive housing markets:

San Jose, California

Median home price: $1.25 million

Year-over-year change: -1.5 percent

Monthly payment: $5,946

Salary required: $254,835

San Francisco, California

Median home price: $952,200

Year-over-year change: +3.5 percent

Monthly payment: $4,642

Salary required: $198,978

San Diego, California

Median home price: $626,000

Year-over-year change: +2.6 percent

Monthly payment: $3,071

Salary required: $131,640

Los Angeles, California

Median home price: $576,100

Year-over-year change: +4.1 percent

Monthly payment: $2,873

Salary required: $123,156

Boston, Massachusetts

Median home price: $460,300

Year-over-year change: +2.6 percent

Monthly payment: $2,491

Salary required: $106,789

Most Affordable Markets

If these numbers are enough to make the average American earner dizzy, there are also plenty of metro housing markets around the country that are much more affordable. The following are the five most affordable cities to buy a house, according to HSH.com:

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median home price: $141,625

Year-over-year change: +4.9 percent

Monthly payment: $878

Salary required: $36,659

Cleveland, Ohio

Median home price: $150,100

Year-over-year change: +6.9 percent

Monthly payment: $943

Salary required: $40,437

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Median home price: $161,000

Year-over-year change: +5.3 percent

Monthly payment: $964

Salary required: $41,335

Memphis, Tenessee

Median home price: $174,000

Year-over-year change: +4.3 percent

Monthly payment: $966

Salary required: $41,400

Indianapolis, Indianapolis

Median home price: $185,200

Year-over-year change: +7.4 percent

Monthly payment: $986

Salary required: $42,288

Millennials Getting Burned

In addition to paying higher prices for homes, a recent survey by Bankrate suggests that millennials are being too hasty about jumping into the market. One in three millennials under the age of 35 own a home, but 63 percent of those young homeowners admitted to having regrets about the home they purchased.

The biggest source of buyer's remorse for millennial homeowners is underestimating the amount of hidden costs associated with owning a home. Insurance costs, property taxes and closing costs can add up to between 2 and 5 percent of the total value of the home, but many buyers don’t consider these fees when shopping for homes.

Homeowners should also set aside at least 1 percent of the value of the home each year for repairs and maintenance, according to HGTV.

In addition to paying too much, nearly 1-in-5 (18 percent) of millennial homeowners regret not buying a larger house.

