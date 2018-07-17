Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened?

On this day 157 years ago, the U.S. Government issued the first U.S. dollar bills.

Where The Market Was

The U.S. dollar predates the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Today, the Dow is trading at 24,994.70 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,790.79.

What Else Was Going On In The World?

In 1861, President Abraham Lincoln declared slavery unlawful in the U.S. Inventor Elisha Otis patented his design for a steam-powered elevator. A pound of fresh pork cost 11 cents.

The Dollar Bill Is Born

The United States dollar dates all the way back to 1792, but the dollar was in coin form until the creation of the first dollar bills in 1861.

When the U.S. government needed money to finance the Civil War, it turned away from coins and began printing $5, $10 and $20 bills in 1861. The bills were nicknamed “greenbacks” due to their green-tinted appearance. The first batch of dollar bills was ill-received by the public, which was skeptical of the value of paper money.

A year after the first batch of bills, the government began printing the first batch of $1 bills as well. Today, Americans recognize George Washington’s portrait on the front of the $1 bill, but the first ever U.S. dollar featured a portrait of Abraham Lincoln’s Treasury Secretary Salmon Chase.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: Nasdaq 2000

Strong Dollar Defense And Rewards With This ETF

Image credit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History