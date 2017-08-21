Considering Pursuing A Ph.D.? Tips To Help You Study And Work Simultaneously

“The pursuit of Ph.D. is enduring daring adventure.” - Lailah Gifty Akita

Lailah Akita notes in her quotation mentioned above that it is an adventure, albeit a challenging experience requiring endurance, foresight, and the courage to step into the unknown. However, the benefits far outweigh the hardships involved when undertaking this journey. Therefore, should you be considering reading for a Ph.D. while you are working, don’t hesitate to start. The end result will be worth it.

What is a Ph.D.?

According to TimesHigherEducation.com, “for many people, acquiring a doctorate degree is the absolute pinnacle of academic achievement; the culmination of years of commitment to higher education, giving them the right to call themselves "doctor"”.

Simply stated, a Ph.D. is a synonym for any doctoral-level program, and the acronym stands for Doctor of Philosophy. It is the highest academic degree that is awarded to students who fulfill the requirements for the degree.

To be accepted into a Ph.D. program, you have to have completed a Master's degree. Ergo, this programme will be a very high level. You will have to put together a research proposal and find a supervisor to supervise your research and the writing of your doctoral thesis. As an aside, in simple (almost understated terms) the basics of a research proposal can be likened to a book report. However, academic purists might object to this comparison.

Tips to help you study and work at the same time

Even though your Ph.D. studies will probably end up being the most complex, frustrating, and time-consuming period of your life, it will also be the most rewarding time. Thus, here are several tips to help you manage your time to ensure that you can pursue your Ph.D. and work simultaneously:

Manage your time

There is no doubt that working as well as studying is hard work, and it can be a challenge to manage. However, it is doable and can be enjoyable. However, you need to put rigid time management practices into place; otherwise, you will run out of time to complete all of your daily tasks. Therefore, to make time for both activities as well as time to relax and rest, it’s vital to micromanage your time and to plan ahead.

Choose a subject that fascinates you and is applicable to your career

This tip is not a prerequisite for success; however, you will find it easier to motivate yourself to complete your Ph.D. if you are passionate about the research topic. Additionally, you will find that if your Ph.D. is relevant to your job, it will spark additional interest and motivation to finish and write up your research.

Make time for yourself

Even though studying and working together will take up most of your time, it is vital to take regular breaks from work as well as from your research project. Additionally, it is important to make the time to relax and do what you enjoy. Otherwise, you will end up burning out, and you won’t be able to complete your studies.

The following article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributorGeneral

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.