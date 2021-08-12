Last Call To Invest In This Private Real Estate Offering With 16.1% Targeted Annual Return

The offering window for the NJ Light Industrial Development Portfolio crowdfunding campaign is closing at the end of the day on Monday, Aug. 16. The investment opportunity is being offered through CrowdStreet, a commercial real estate crowdfunding platform.

The Investment: The NJ Light Industrial Development Portfolio offering will fund the development and stabilization of three properties totaling 173,763 square feet located across infill New Jersey markets.

Investment Highlights: The New Jersey industrial real estate market’s high barrier to entry makes this a unique opportunity for investors, according to CrowdStreet.

The deal sponsor expects two of the properties to be ready for occupancy by the third quarter of 2022, with the third property being ready by the fourth quarter.

The sponsor’s plan is to lease the three properties and distribute cash flow to investors until it identifies the right opportunity to sell the portfolio at a profit.

The Sponsor: The deal is being sponsored by Denholtz Properties, a fully integrated real estate development, investment and management firm. The firm has a proven track record with similar projects in markets such as New Jersey, Florida and Chicago.

How to Invest: Full details on the offering can be found on the CrowdStreet platform where accredited investors can also submit an offer to invest.

You can find more details on this opportunity, as well as other crowdfunding offerings on CrowdStreet’s investment platform.

Photo: courtesy of CrowdStreet.