Why Is Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Trading Higher On Thursday?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. TSHA on Wednesday announced details of its planned pivotal Part B trial design for TSHA-102 following written alignment from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Single-arm, open-label trial with patients serving as their control (intend N=15).

Enrollment of females in the developmental plateau population of Rett syndrome (≥ 6 years).

The primary endpoint will assess developmental milestone gain or regain.

The safety of TSHA-102 will be evaluated in females in the pre-developmental plateau population of Rett syndrome (2-6 years), with efficacy data extrapolated from the developmental plateau population.

The 12-month primary analysis and the company intends to perform a 6-month interim analysis.

The FDA advised the company to submit the pivotal Part B trial protocol and the associated SAP as an amendment to its IND application, eliminating the need for a formal end-of-phase meeting.

Also Read: Vinay Prasad’s Appointment To FDA’s CBER Triggers Questions Over Future Of Cell And Gene Therapy Regulation

Additionally, the company revealed clinical data from Part A of the REVEAL Phase 1/2 adolescent/adult and pediatric trials evaluating TSHA-102 in Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder that causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language.

Efficacy data based on May 19, 2025, data cutoff included 10 females with Rett syndrome aged 6-21 years (high dose, N=6; low dose, N=4) treated with the high dose (1×1015 total vg) or low dose (5.7×1014 total vg) of TSHA-102.

100% of pediatric, adolescent, and adult patients gained ≥ one defined developmental milestone across the core functional domains of fine motor, gross motor, and communication post-TSHA-102, with a ~0% likelihood of being achieved without treatment based on natural history data. 22 developmental milestones were achieved across the 10 patients, as determined by multiple independent central raters. Developmental milestones were achieved early post-TSHA-102, and new gains/regains were demonstrated over time (e.g., speaking in phrases with meaning, finger feeding, walking with support). The dose cohort achieved a 100% responder rate 25% faster than the low-dose cohort, supporting the accelerated functional benefit observed with the high-dose.

The high-dose cohort outperformed the low-dose cohort across multiple outcome measures six months post-treatment, with dose-dependent effects deepening over time ≥ nine months post-treatment.

Safety data based on May 20, 2025, data cutoff showed:

High and low doses of TSHA-102 have been generally well tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) or dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs).

All treatment-emergent AEs related to TSHA-102 were mild to moderate in severity.

Taysha Gene Therapies expects to submit the pivotal Part B trial protocol and associated SAP to amend the IND application in the current quarter.

Pivotal Part B trial site activation and trial initiation activities are anticipated in the third quarter of 2025.

Taysha Gene Therapies also priced an underwritten public offering of 46.9 million shares at $2.75 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 25.9 million shares at $2.749 per pre-funded warrant, raising $200 million in gross proceeds.

Price Action: TSHA stock is up 9% at $2.66 at the last check on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock