- Bicara shares plunged over 43% after interim trial data for ficerafusp alfa showed mixed results.
- Despite a 64% response rate in HPV-negative patients, investors reacted negatively to the lack of mature overall survival
Bicara Therapeutics Inc. BCAX shares are trading lower Friday following the release of updated interim data from its Phase 1/1b trial of ficerafusp alfa in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
What To know: The results were posted ahead of the company's upcoming oral presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting.
The data showed a 64% objective response rate in HPV-negative patients, with 21% achieving complete responses. While median overall survival has not yet been reached, the current estimate exceeds 20 months. Median progression-free survival was reported at 9.8 months and the 12-month overall survival rate stood at 61%.
Despite these signals, investor reaction was negative due to concerns about the lack of clarity around long-term durability and the relatively small sample size. The company reported that the trial remains ongoing and the full data will be discussed during a conference call on June 1.
Ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody targeting both EGFR and TGF-β, is intended to improve tumor penetration and response in solid tumors. While Bicara emphasized encouraging signals in HPV-negative patients, who generally face worse outcomes, the market appeared focused on the uncertainty tied to long-term efficacy and the need for more mature survival data.
BCAX Price Action: Bicara shares closed down Friday 40.80% at $9.27, according to Benzinga Pro.
