What's Going On With KULR Technology Shares Wednesday?

KULR Technology Group Inc. KULR shares are trading higher on Wednesday after announcing a groundbreaking pyrolytic carbon electrode developed in collaboration with Scripps Research Institute’s Baran Lab.

The Details: The electrode is key for the synthetic organic electrochemistry field, a sector integral to the production of pharmaceuticals. Compared to traditional carbon materials, KULR described the electrode as more cost-effective, durable and reusable.

“KULR’s expertise in carbon materials, combined with the innovative vision of Scripps Research’s Baran Lab, has resulted in a truly transformative material for synthetic chemistry,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology.

“We are excited to bring this technology to market, where it has the potential to redefine how we approach large-scale chemical synthesis.”

KULR Price Action: KULR stock closed Wednesday up 6.89% at $2.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock