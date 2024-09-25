Telesis Bio Stock Is Soaring Wednesday: What's Going On?

Telesis Bio Inc TBIO shares are soaring in extended trading Wednesday after the company announced a partnership to revolutionize DNA and mRNA synthesis.

What Happened: Telesis Bio reached a new partnership with laboratory automation and innovation company Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to create efficient and scalable biofoundries and deliver solutions for DNA synthesis.

The partnership will integrate Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA Enzymatic Synthesis technology with Beckman Coulter’s new Biomek Echo One System, further expanding its flexibility to synthesize biology.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing synthetic biology. By integrating Gibson SOLA’s high-fidelity, scalable, and non-toxic DNA synthesis capabilities with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences automation expertise, we are setting a new standard for on-premises biofoundries,” said Eric Esser, CEO of Telesis Bio.

“This collaboration empowers researchers to greatly improve productivity through faster, more reliable and innovative solutions, driving forward the next generation of therapeutic and diagnostic advancements.”

Telesis Bio provides non-toxic, high-fidelity and scalable DNA synthesis, empowering scientists to create novel, synthetic biology-enabled solutions.

Telesis Bio is considered a low-float stock with approximately 406,000 shares available for public trading, according to Benzinga Pro. It also had a market cap of less than $5 million as of Wednesday’s close. Low-float, micro-cap stocks often trade with elevated volatility, which may help explain some of Telesis Bio’s massive move after the bell.

TBIO Price Action: Telesis Bio shares were up 110.02% at $4.87 in after-hours trading Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

