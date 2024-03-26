NFL Legends Calvin Johnson & Rob Sims Launch First-Ever CBD Brand At Ford Field In Milestone Partnership

Loading... Loading...

In an unprecedented move, Ford Field welcomed cannabis brand Primitiv as its official performance partner in launching Primitiv Performance a potent drink mix featuring CBD, electrolytes and vitamins as well as broad spectrum (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN) topical cream, created by former NFL teammates Rob Sims and Football Hall of Fame inductee, Calvin Johnson Jr.

This Michigan-based venture signifies a groundbreaking collaboration within the sports and wellness industry.

Personal Mission Turned Partnership

Johnson Jr. shared his journey from using nature as a recovery tool during his NFL days to this innovative partnership.

"Partnering with Ford Field, a place that holds so many memories for me, makes this venture incredibly special," Johnson said. His and Sims' shared vision has now materialized into Primitiv Performance, introducing a holistic approach to athlete recovery and performance.

Innovative Wellness for Athletes

Primitiv Performance is at the forefront of integrating CBD into high-performance athletics. With products like an oral hydration solution and a transdermal topical cream, the company focuses on the therapeutic aspects of minor cannabinoids. These offerings aim to provide natural, non-intoxicating relief and recovery options for athletes.

Rob Sims reflects on the impact of plant-based medicine in his life.

"Bringing Primitiv Performance to Ford Field is a realization of a dream, intertwining my past with my passion for natural wellness."

Looking Forward

The partnership, which debuted at the annual college football bowl game in December 2023, promises to be a fixture in the 2024 event and beyond. This collaboration not only marks a significant milestone for Primitiv Performance but also for the Michigan cannabis ecosystem, highlighting the evolving relationship between sports, wellness and CBD.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.