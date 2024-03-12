USDA Invests $10M In Hemp Research, Tribal Lands And Biden's Hemp Biotech Initiative

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has released a comprehensive "Hemp Research Needs Roadmap," alongside a substantial $10 million investment in hemp studies through Oregon State University.

The $10 million investment aims to explore hemp's economic potential for Native American Tribes in the Northwestern U.S.

Identifying Research Priorities

The 19-page roadmap, shaped by stakeholder input, delineates four key areas of focus: Breeding and Genetics, Best Practices for Production, Biomanufacturing for End Uses and Transparency and Consistency.

These priorities span the entire hemp supply chain, underlining their significance in advancing the industry's research endeavors.

Harnessing American Agricultural Expertise

The USDA underscores the importance of leveraging insights from the broader agricultural domain to optimize hemp cultivation.

By integrating knowledge from various agricultural sectors, the aim is to scale up production and deliver high-quality hemp products globally.

Promoting Collaboration: A Public-Private Hemp Consortium

These initiatives align with President Joe Biden's 2022 executive order prioritizing U.S. competitiveness in biotechnology and manufacturing.

In addition to funding and research goals, the roadmap proposes the establishment of a public-private "hemp consortium." This collaborative platform seeks to foster partnerships, streamline research efforts, mitigate risks, and pool resources across the hemp supply chain.

The roadmap stems from the 2022 National Hemp Industry Research Needs Workshop, co-hosted by USDA and Oregon State University's Global Hemp Innovation Center.

The workshop addressed key topics such as plant breeding, sustainable production, manufacturing, economics, and compliance, aligning with the roadmap's over-arching objectives.

