Examining Youth Marijuana Use In The Wake Of Cannabis Legalization In Massachusetts

In a recent study conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass), researchers explored the impact of cannabis legalization on adolescent marijuana use in the state.

The study, led by Faith English, a doctoral candidate in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences, delves into the intricate dynamics of social influences, focusing on the roles of parents, siblings and friends within a teenager's social network.

“The purpose of this study was to examine associations between adolescent perceptions of parent, sibling, and best friend medical and/or recreational cannabis use and adolescents’ own use and whether the association changed pre-legalization and post-legalization in Massachusetts,” reads the study.

Key Findings

The research, published in a special issue of Clinical Therapeutics, challenges the common assumption that legalization necessarily leads to an uptick in youth marijuana consumption.

Contrary to expectations, the study reveals that while the perception of marijuana use by family and friends remains a significant factor in adolescent use, there was no observable increase after cannabis legalization in Massachusetts in 2016.

English notes that her study is the first to scrutinize the influence of parents, siblings, and friends on adolescent marijuana use both before and after legalization, providing a novel perspective on the subject.

Implications for Policy

The findings carry substantial weight in informing policy decisions not only within Massachusetts but also in states across the nation grappling with the complexities of cannabis legislation.

According to UMass, “One of the million-dollar questions as cannabis policies are being implemented across the country is whether or not youth use increases after legalization,” said English.

She underscores the importance of addressing concerns about underage cannabis use, highlighting the need for preventive measures and interventions targeted at specific subpopulations. The study identifies youth who perceive that their immediate social circle engages in marijuana use as a group warranting heightened attention.

Methodology and Data Analysis

The research relies on two waves of data collected by a local substance use coalition, focusing on high school students in eastern Massachusetts.

By comparing data from 2016, the pre-legalization period, with that from 2018, after legalization but before the opening of retail cannabis stores, the researchers found no statistically significant differences in the prevalence of past 30-day marijuana use.

Interestingly, an increase in the proportion of adolescents perceiving their parents' marijuana use was noted after legalization, even before retail stores opened.

Influence of Peers: The study emphasizes the influential role of peers in shaping adolescent behavior, with perceived marijuana use by friends exhibiting the strongest association with actual marijuana use. “Adolescent perceptions of their parents as cannabis users increased after legalization, even before state-regulated retails sales began. Parent, sibling, and best friend cannabis use is each independently associated with increased odds of adolescent's own use.”

Future Directions: English, in addition to her work on youth marijuana use, expresses interest in understanding the broader implications of legalization on the criminal justice system's interactions with youth. These findings (...) "should be explored in larger and more representative populations and motivate additional attention to interventions that consider family and friend influences when seeking to address adolescent cannabis use,” the study concluded.

