Americans For Safe Access Looks At Disparities In State Cannabis Testing In New Report

Americans for Safe Access (ASA) unveiled a comprehensive report titled "Regulating Patient Health: An Analysis of Disparities in State Cannabis Testing Programs."

In addition to advocating for the rights of medical cannabis patients at the federal and state level, the nonprofit organization ASA also built the world’s first International Cannabis and Cannabinoid Institute, which offers accredited educational programs.

See Also: National Hemp Grow-Off: The Ultimate Test For Cannabis Cultivation Skills

About The Report

The report scrutinizes the inconsistencies and deficiencies within state cannabis testing programs, emphasizing their potential impact on patient well-being, noted Cannabis Business Times.

It examines the health consequences of contaminants commonly found in cannabis, such as mold, E. coli, salmonella, Aspergillus, pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, additives and adulterants.

It reveals significant variations in testing requirements, acceptable contaminant levels, methodologies, and reporting procedures among different states.

The report also highlights the need for standardized regulations to safeguard patient health, including the identification of potential contaminants and accurate labeling of cannabis products.

See Also: Warning To Marijuana Consumers: Oregon And Nevada Recall Mold-Infected And Fungus-Tainted Cannabis

According to family physician Stephen Dahmer, M.D., precise labeling of cannabis products is crucial for optimizing dosing, safety, and formulation selection to suit patients' conditions. He asserts that contaminants can have severe health impacts and emphasizes the urgent need for federal minimum standards and transparency for the millions of Americans relying on cannabis products for therapy.

Mighty Fine, the interim associate executive director of the Division of Public Health Practice and Policy at the American Public Health Association, stresses the importance of testing cannabis for contaminants in ensuring access to safe and reliable products. Fine believes that robust testing frameworks and regulatory mechanisms are necessary, as they contribute to informed patients and consumers.

Protect Patient Health: Promoting Consistency & Confidence In The Cannabis Marketplace

The report provides resources and recommendations for policymakers to enhance cannabis testing regulations.

One significant recommendation is the establishment of a National Office of Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoid Control (OMCCC) at the federal level.

Steph Sherer, president of ASA, explains that the OMCCC would offer guidance, oversight, and resources to ensure standardized testing programs across all states.

Read Next: National Safety Council Launches Cannabis Safety Resources: 'Making Informed, Evidence-Based Decisions Is Critical'

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Photo: Courtesy Of Girl with red hat On Unsplash