Cannabis Use During Pregnancy: Study On Fetal Development Following THC Edibles Consumption

The growing accessibility of cannabis and the popularity of alternative consumption methods like edibles have led to an increase in cannabis use during pregnancy.
However, the potential effects of prenatal cannabis use on fetal development remain uncertain, according to recent research.
About The Study
In a study involving monkeys, researchers investigate the effects of consuming THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis, during pregnancy. THC was administered to one group of monkeys through edibles, while another group received a placebo.
Moreover, tissue samples from the placenta, fetal lungs, brain, and heart were collected and analyzed, per the study published in the journal Clinical Epigenetics on July 6.
While animal studies may not always translate directly to humans, the researchers noted that THC exposure resulted in changes to the epigenome, which refers to processes or compounds that influence gene activity and observable traits.
These changes in gene regulation resembled patterns observed in neurobehavioral conditions like autism spectrum disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
However, the study did not establish a direct causal link between cannabis use and these disorders, reported U.S. News.
Results:
- The study's findings contribute to existing knowledge about the potential impact of THC on fetal development.
- The results raise concerns about disruptions to the epigenetic processes during pregnancy and the potential long-term effects on offspring.
Further research is needed to establish a definitive causal relationship and inform patient counseling and public health policies regarding cannabis use during pregnancy.
Cannabis Consume During Pregnancy, Education Is Needed
Marijuana use during pregnancy is rapidly increasing, particularly during the first trimester when individuals may employ it to alleviate morning sickness, as highlighted in the study.
Lyndsey Shorey-Kendrick, a computational biologist at Oregon Health & Science University's Oregon National Primate Research Center and the study's lead author, expressed the importance of understanding the risks and promoting safer practices during pregnancy.
Dr. Jamie Lo, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at OHSU School of Medicine and co-author of the study, highlighted the lack of communication between healthcare providers and pregnant patients regarding cannabis use.
By shedding light on the potential risks associated with cannabis use during pregnancy, this study, supported by divisions of the U.S. National Institutes of Health and the March of Dimes, among others, aims to initiate a broader conversation and improve long-term health outcomes for children.
