Impact Of Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization On Opioid Use And Prescriptions In Colorado

A new study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine shed light on the effects of cannabis legalization on opioid use, prescriptions, and refills in Colorado.

The study, conducted at the county level, took into account the variations in cannabis access resulting from local communities' decisions regarding the allowance of recreational dispensaries.

With Colorado serving as an ideal setting due to its early adoption of medical cannabis legalization in 2000 and adult use in 2012, researchers had access to a rich dataset for analysis.

About The Study

To examine the relationship between cannabis legalization and opioid-related outcomes, the study utilized data from various sources, including the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR), the state's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, and the Colorado Hospital Association.

“There are 2048 county-quarter observations used in the analysis,” per the study.

By analyzing information on the number of dispensaries in each locality, opioid prescription refills per county resident, and opioid-related hospital stays and emergency department visits from 2011 to 2018, the researchers aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the impact.

Findings: Mixed Evidence

While cannabis legalization did not show a significant effect on emergency department visits associated with opioids, it was associated with a noticeable decrease in 30-day refills of opioids, particularly with access to recreational cannabis.

Notably, counties that initially opted out of medical cannabis before the advent of recreational use experienced a more substantial reduction in opioid refills compared to counties with prior medical cannabis access.

"We find mixed evidence of cannabis exposure on opioid-related outcomes at the county level. We find increasing exposure to recreational cannabis is associated with a statistically significant decrease in the number of 30-day fills and inpatient visits, but not total morphine milligram equivalent (MME) nor emergency department (ED) visits,” reads the study. “Counties with no medical exposure prior to recreational legalization experience greater reductions in the number of 30-day fills and MME than counties with prior medical exposure."

However, it is important to note that the study had its limitations, including its focus on county-level data and the inability to account for all relevant factors. Despite these limitations, the findings suggest a potential association between cannabis availability and reduced opioid use.

Researchers emphasized the need for further research to gain a better understanding of the complex dynamics between cannabis and opioids and their implications for public health outcomes.

“Our mixed findings suggest that further increases in cannabis beyond medical access may not always reduce opioid prescribing or opioid-related hospital visits at a population level,” they concluded.

Photo: Courtesy Of Irwan @blogcious On Unsplash