Study Warns Against Cannabis Use During Pregnancy, Especially First Trimester

As the recreational use of cannabis continues to rise, researchers delved into whether or not to consume during pregnancy.

A recent study looked at how the timing of marijuana exposure during pregnancy affects fetal growth and its impact on different growth parameters.

The study compared two groups: marijuana users and a control group of non-users, analyzing data obtained from electronic medical records. “That data were compared with the data of 171 people who did not use marijuana and served as the control group,” per CNN Health.

Key Findings Looked At Various Aspects

Newborn weight: After accounting for significant confounders, the study revealed a significant decrease in newborn weight for two specific exposure scenarios. First-trimester marijuana exposure resulted in a weight reduction of approximately 154g, while exposure throughout gestation led to a more substantial decrease of around 185g compared to the control group.

After accounting for significant confounders, the study revealed a significant decrease in newborn weight for two specific exposure scenarios. First-trimester marijuana exposure resulted in a weight reduction of approximately 154g, while exposure throughout gestation led to a more substantial decrease of around 185g compared to the control group. Head circumference: Similar to newborn weight, deficits in head circumference were observed in specific exposure scenarios. Marijuana exposure during the first and second trimesters resulted in a decrease of approximately 0.83cm, while exposure throughout pregnancy led to a reduction of approximately 0.79cm compared to the control group.

Similar to newborn weight, deficits in head circumference were observed in specific exposure scenarios. Marijuana exposure during the first and second trimesters resulted in a decrease of approximately 0.83cm, while exposure throughout pregnancy led to a reduction of approximately 0.79cm compared to the control group. Newborn length: The study did not find a significant association between marijuana exposure and newborn length.

Dr. Beth Bailey is a professor and director of population health research at Central Michigan University and senior author of the study that was published in Frontiers in Pediatrics. "We show that even when marijuana use occurred only in the first trimester of pregnancy, birth weight was significantly reduced, by more than 150g on average. If that use continued into the second trimester, newborn head circumference was significantly decreased as well,” said Bailey.

Dr. Phoebe Dodge, the study's first author, added, “These findings are important as newborn size is one of the strongest predictors of later child health and development."

Conclusion

The study suggests that the timing of marijuana exposure during pregnancy plays a crucial role in specific fetal growth deficits.

Exposure throughout gestation had the most detrimental effects on fetal weight and head circumference. However, even exposure limited to the first trimester resulted in decreased newborn weight.

"Further research is needed to gain a comprehensive understanding of the relationship between different aspects of fetal growth and the amount and timing of in-utero marijuana exposure," the study concluded.

Scientific Facts On THC's Harmful Effects Discourage Cannabis Use During Pregnancy

Another study by researchers at Washington State University found that both narrative and non-narrative messaging about the risks of cannabis use during pregnancy was associated with reduced intentions to use cannabis, reported Mirage News.

Key Findings:

Cannabis use during pregnancy can lead to lower birth weight, increased rates of admission to neonatal intensive care units, and an elevated risk of stillbirth.

Many women rely on non-expert sources, such as budtenders, for information on the health risks of cannabis use during pregnancy.

Non-narrative messages that provide straightforward scientific facts about cannabis use during pregnancy were found to be the most effective in influencing decision-making.

The research can help guide the development of effective communication strategies in doctor's offices, cannabis shops, and schools to educate women about the risks of cannabis use during pregnancy.

Initiating conversations about reproductive issues and the risks of cannabis use during high school could contribute to better awareness and decision-making among young women.

It is important to remain informed about the potential risks associated with cannabis use during pregnancy. Encouraging responsible consumption and providing accurate information to cannabis consumers will contribute to a more educated and conscientious market.

