Studying Psychedelics As Medicine: UK University Offers Postgrad Course On Clinical Use

The University of Exeter is launching a new postgraduate program on psychedelics, called "Psychedelics: Mind, Medicine, and Culture."

The program aims to train therapists, mental health advocates, and healthcare workers on how to safely work with psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and other psychoactive drugs in therapeutic work.

It also aims to normalize the psychedelic medicine community, spread science-approved information on psychedelics, and pave the way for other programs.

The program addresses the importance of decolonizing psychedelic research and includes existing psychedelic therapies, psychiatry and neuroscience, and philosophy.

The global psychedelic healthcare market is projected to be worth $8.3 billion by 2028, reported High Times.

Photo By: felixioncool On Pixabay.