Studying Psychedelics As Medicine: UK University Offers Postgrad Course On Clinical Use

The University of Exeter is launching a new postgraduate program on psychedelics, called "Psychedelics: Mind, Medicine, and Culture."
The program aims to train therapists, mental health advocates, and healthcare workers on how to safely work with psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and other psychoactive drugs in therapeutic work.
- It also aims to normalize the psychedelic medicine community, spread science-approved information on psychedelics, and pave the way for other programs.
- The program addresses the importance of decolonizing psychedelic research and includes existing psychedelic therapies, psychiatry and neuroscience, and philosophy.
The global psychedelic healthcare market is projected to be worth $8.3 billion by 2028, reported High Times.
Photo By: felixioncool On Pixabay.
