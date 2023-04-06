Kansas Authorities Resist Hemp For Livestock, Criminal Law Overhaul In New Mexico

Drug Possession Reforms Planned in New Mexico After Criminal Justice Bills Signed

Though New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed three pieces of legislation, advocates hoping she'd sign more before the deadline on Friday. Two sentencing reform bills that would keep New Mexico from incarcerating people for simple drug possession also await the governor's signature.

Senate Bill 187 would stop courts from considering drug possession or DWI charges from another jurisdiction when sentencing someone as a "habitual offender." Senate Bill 84 would modify the state's probation and parole system, linking penalties to the severity of the violation, not the original crime.

Illegal Marijuana Cultivation Waste Threatens Oklahoma Farmland

A marijuana grower in Okarche, Oklahoma has allegedly been dumping waste at the back of their property for several months, which has now overflowed onto a neighboring ranch. The ranch owner reached out to various agencies and law enforcement for help but has been turned away. The ranch owner is concerned for her cattle's safety and fears the chemicals in the waste. The marijuana grow's manager claims they have contacted the property owner for cleanup but it hasn't happened yet.

Kansas Authorities Resist Legalizing Hemp As Animal Feed Ingredient

Kansas officials are opposing a proposed law that would allow hemp fiber, grain, and seeds to be used as food for pets and feed for livestock due to safety and security concerns. The proposed measure would also lower licensing and registration costs for hemp producers and extend deadlines for licensing and registration, reported Hemp Today.

However, opponents argue that research into the health impacts of hemp feed on animals and humans is lacking.

Kansas authorities fear that the proposed law could jeopardize the meat and dairy industry by reducing the ability to sell products in interstate commerce. Mandatory fingerprinting and background checks for hemp license applicants are also being defended to ensure the integrity of the program.

