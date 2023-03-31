Cannabis Level Testing Reveals Far Less THC Variance Than Expected, Show Canada Lab Results

A Canadian cannabis testing lab revealed that most of the cannabis it has tested falls within a lower THC range than users expect.

The lab has analyzed more than 20,000 cannabis samples, of which only 154 pass the 30% THC threshold, according to data shared with StratCann.

High North Laboratories COO Rick Moriarity shared lab results showing that after removing low-THC products from the sample, more than half of the total samples tested were in the 18- to 24 percent THC.

Findings

High North tested 35 weed flower products they purchased from marijuana stores.

Most of the samples the lab tested showed significant discrepancies from the labeled amounts of THC, with only a few within an acceptable deviation range of 12 percent.

Many samples were found to have between 20 to almost 100 percent deviation. One sample labeled as having 38 percent THC was found to contain only 19 percent, while another labeled as 38 percent tested at 31 percent.

Moriarity pointed out the absurdity of producers trying to boost already high THC numbers. These results indicate that many products on the market have around 20 percent THC and that relying solely on THC levels for purchase decisions is unwise.

High-THC Demand

Moriarity revealed the data to participate in the discussion about the consumer demand for high-THC products.

“I hope this information can help guide consumers not to be looking at total THC for a purchase decision. There’s nothing wrong with looking at the total THC to see what it is and if it is a CBD or balanced product; however, it should not influence you enough that you walk into a store and say, 'what’s your highest THC flower?”

THC numbers are not always accurate, especially if tested by non-reputable labs, he concluded.

THC Level Inflation In The U.S.

With demand for products with high THC levels increasing, U.S. growers compete to create the most potent cannabis, resulting in an industry suffused with high-potency goods such as dabs. The proliferation of high-potency cannabis products in the state legal markets has worried some medical experts, who are concerned that inflated THC levels may increase the risk of developing a substance use disorder.

In California, the country's largest cannabis legal cannabis industry, Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer has introduced a bill that would address THC level inflation in the state's massive cannabis industry. Assembly Bill 1610 is a measure meant to increase transparency in cannabis testing and get rid of fraud in the nascent industry.

Photo: Courtesy Of CDC On Unsplash