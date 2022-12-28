Can Cannabis Treat Menopause-Related Symptoms? This Harvard Study Shows Promising Results

Hormonal changes associated with menopause include vasomotor symptoms (hot flashes, night sweats), sleep disturbance, depression and anxiety. Although hormone therapy is effective for treating menopause-related symptoms, most are associated with negative side effects, prompting researchers to constantly look for novel treatment strategies for menopausal symptoms with limited side effects. And cannabis might be the answer.

According to a study published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS), medical cannabis use is becoming more common among women experiencing menopause-related symptoms.

The study conducted by researchers affiliated with McLean, the largest psychiatric teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, examined the prevalence and efficacy of cannabis in alleviating menopause-related symptoms. Results suggest that many individuals are currently using cannabis as an adjunctive treatment for menopause-related symptoms, particularly sleep disturbance and mood/anxiety, reported news medical.

“This study suggests that medical cannabis use may be common in midlife women experiencing menopause-related symptoms. Given the lack of clinical trial data on the efficacy and safety of medical cannabis for the management of menopause symptoms, more research is needed before this treatment can be recommended in clinical practice. Healthcare professionals should query their patients about the use of medical cannabis for menopause symptoms and provide evidence-based recommendations for symptom management,” said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.

Results

The study involved more than 250 perimenopausal and postmenopausal women interested in cannabinoids that were recruited via social media. The greatest expectancies were for cannabis to relieve symptoms of joint/muscle discomfort, irritability, sleep problems, depression, anxiety, and hot flashes. Results indicated that menopause symptoms correlated with the frequency of cannabis use.

Researchers evaluated modes of use between perimenopausal and postmenopausal women the majority of whom (87.8%) reported at least monthly cannabis use. 79% endorsed it to alleviate menopause-related symptoms. Of those, 67% said cannabis helps with sleep disturbance, while 46% reported it helps improve mood and anxiety.

Menopause And The Endocannabinoid System

Researchers explained that the endocannabinoid system is involved in various physiological and psychological processes (e.g., regulating body temperature, mood, anxiety, sleep, and pain).

At the same time, according to the researchers, “evidence suggests that this system significantly impacts fertility and reproduction.”

“Specifically, the human ovary produces the endogenous cannabinoid anandamide with peak plasma levels occurring at ovulation and correlating with estrogen levels, suggesting that anandamide production may be controlled by this hormone. (...) In addition, cannabinoid treatments improve vasorelaxation, post ovariectomy complications and reduce anxiety,” per the report.

“Cannabinoid-based therapies may be particularly salient for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause. In particular, estrogen deficiency results in the downregulation of systems involved in hemodynamic regulation and is associated with vasomotor symptoms (...) research indicates that medical cannabis may be a nonhormone treatment option with the potential to alleviate menopause-related symptoms with greater efficacy and possibly fewer side effects relative to existing treatments,” added the researchers. “Although this study provides valuable insight regarding the impact of treatment expectancy effects, more research is critically needed.”

