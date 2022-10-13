ñol

At Higher Doses, Otonomy's OTO-413 Shows No Clinical Benefit In Hearing Loss

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 10:22 AM | 1 min read
At Higher Doses, Otonomy's OTO-413 Shows No Clinical Benefit In Hearing Loss
  • Otonomy Inc OTIC announced that the clinical evaluation of higher doses for OTO-413 (0.75 mg and 1.50 mg) in patients with hearing loss demonstrated no clinically meaningful improvement.
  • These results contrast the positive clinical signal observed with 0.3 mg OTO-413 versus placebo in the previous Phase 1/2 and Phase 2a trial cohorts using the same study design and endpoints.
  • Also see: Otonomy Shares Sink After Stopping Mid-Stage Tinnitus Study.
  • "The lack of clinical activity for OTO-413 in these higher dose cohorts is disappointing and unexpected based on our in vivo preclinical studies, which supported a broad therapeutic dose range for OTO-413. However, our ex vivo studies and data in the neurotrophin literature suggest the possibility of a complex dose-response relationship for BDNF with declining activity observed at higher dose levels, which might explain these results," said Alan C. Foster, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Otonomy. 
  •  Initial clinical studies have demonstrated that a single intratympanic injection of OTO-413 is well-tolerated and improves hearing function across multiple clinically validated speech-in-noise hearing tests.
  • Price Action: OTIC shares are down 56.90% at $0.11 on the last check Thursday.

