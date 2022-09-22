ñol

BARDA Exercises First Contract Option With Marinus Pharma For Its Epilepsy Candidate

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 22, 2022 10:55 AM | 1 min read
BARDA Exercises First Contract Option With Marinus Pharma For Its Epilepsy Candidate
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) exercised its first contract option, valued at approximately $12.3 million, to support U.S. onshoring of the manufacturing capabilities for ganaxolone active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).
  • This contract option was exercised under Marinus' ongoing cost-share contract with BARDA awarded in 2020 to support the development of intravenous (IV) ganaxolone for refractory status epilepticus (RSE).
  • Total potential BARDA funding under the contract if all options are exercised is approximately $51 million.
  • Related: Marinus Pharma Delays Status Epilepticus, IV Ganaxolone Clinical Trials Into 2023.
  • In addition to enabling a second, domestically sourced manufacturing capability for ganaxolone API, the onshoring initiative has the potential to drive a greater than 30% reduction in API supply cost.
  • Marinus has an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in RSE (the RAISE trial) and a complementary planned Phase 3 RSE trial for European registration (RAISE II) expected to begin in the second half of 2023. 
  • Topline results for the RAISE trial are expected in the second half of 2023.
  • Ganaxolone development in the RAISE trial is partly funded with federal funds under the BARDA contract.
  • Price Action: MRNS shares are down 3.00% at $6.47 on the last check Thursday.

