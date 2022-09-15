ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Candel Secures European Medicines Agency Orphan Drug Status For Brain Tumour Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 15, 2022 12:09 PM | 1 min read
Candel Secures European Medicines Agency Orphan Drug Status For Brain Tumour Candidate

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medical Products (COMP) has issued a positive opinion on Candel Therapeutics’ CADL application for orphan drug designation for CAN-2409 for the treatment of glioma.

The EMA orphan drug designation for CAN-2409 follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fast track designation for lead candidate in combination with valacyclovir ensuring standard of care treatment in newly diagnosed high-grade glioma.

Orphan drug designation in the European Union (EU) is granted by the European Commission based on a positive opinion issued by the EMA COMP.

The company is evaluating the effects of treatment with CAN-2409 in high-grade glioma, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and prostate cancer in ongoing multiple phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials.

Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, President and CEO of Candel, said, "Glioma, while mercifully rare, is a devastating disease with significant morbidity and mortality. The EMA's orphan drug designation recognizes the high unmet need and the potential of CAN-2409 in this patient population. We look forward to working with the EMA and FDA in an effort to bring our investigational medicine to patients as we initiate our phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in high-grade glioma this year."

The EMA's orphan drug designation is potentially available to companies developing treatments for life-threatening or chronically debilitating conditions that affect no more than five in 10,000 persons in the EU region.

Price Action : Candel shares are trading around 4 percent higher at $3.64 on Thursday at the time of publication.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EMA Orphan Drug StatusBiotechPenny StocksHealth CareGeneral