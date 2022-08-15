Ventyx Sees Initiation Of Mid-Stage Psoriasis Study In Q4 2022 Following Positive Data From Initial-Stage Study

Ventyx Biosciences VTYX announced positive data from the Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) trial of VTX958, a novel and selective allosteric TYK2 inhibitor.
The Phase 1 clinical trial was a dose-escalation study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of VTX958 in single and multiple ascending doses with 96 adult healthy volunteers.
VTX958 was well tolerated across all 7 cohorts in the SAD portion and all 5 cohorts in the MAD portion of the Phase 1 trial with no discontinuations due to adverse events.
William Sandborn, President and Chief Medical Officer, commented: "Data from the Phase 1 trial of VTX958 demonstrate an excellent safety profile and class-leading TYK2 inhibition as measured by IC50 and IC90 coverage. We believe these data will allow us to explore high levels of target inhibition in future clinical studies, which may support clinical differentiation in relevant disease populations, such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and lupus.
The company is planning to move forward VTX958 into multiple Phase 2 trials, for diseases like psoriasis, Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis, in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Price Action : Ventyx shares closed Monday’s trading 2 percent higher at $18.60
