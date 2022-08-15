Anixa Initiates Patient Dosing in Initial-Stage Ovarian Cancer Study

Anixa Biosciences ANIX commenced treatment of the first patient in the clinical trial of its novel chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy for ovarian cancer.
The Phase 1 dose-escalation study is designed to determine safety and the maximum tolerated dose of follicle stimulating hormone receptor T-cells and to preliminarily assess efficacy.
The study is being conducted at Moffitt Cancer Center with up to 48 patients.
The CAR-T therapy has shown efficacy in some hematological tumors, reproducing the same results with solid tumors, such as ovarian cancer, has proven challenging.
Amit Kumar, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, stated, "We are pleased that the first patient has been treated in our ovarian cancer CAR-T clinical study. This is truly an exciting time for Anixa, as we have now begun treating patients in our second clinical trial. With our CAR-T study, we hope to determine whether our unique targeting approach will work in solid tumors.”
Price Action : Anixa shares are trading around 1 percent at $4.10 on Monday at the time of publication.
