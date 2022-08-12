UNITY Biotechnology Shares Rally After Positive Results From Mid-Stage Age-related Eye Disease Study

UNITY Biotechnology UBX announced positive 12 and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

The proof-of-concept Phase 2 BEHOLD study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy and durability of a single 10 mcg dose of UBX1325 in patients with DME evaluated though 24 weeks.

UBX1325 is an investigational compound being studied for age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema (DME), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and diabetic retinopathy (DR) that is not approved for any use in any country.

UBX1325 demonstrated appropriate safety and tolerability profile with no cases of intraocular inflammation, retinal vein occlusion, endophthalmitis, or vasculitis.

Anirvan Ghosh, Chief executive officer, said, "The 12- and 18-week BEHOLD results are especially impressive considering that UBX1325 was given as a single injection in a patient population in which anti-VEGF treatment was no longer providing optimal benefit. The vision gains observed are greater than what has been previously reported with the standard of care in similar patient populations, and the durability of effect suggests that UBX1325 could address the large unmet need for longer-lasting, disease-modifying treatments for patients with DME.”

The company expects 24-week BEHOLD (DME) and 16-week ENVISION (wet AMD) study readouts in the next few months.

Price Action : UNITY Biotechnology shares are trading higher 85 percent at $1.56 on Friday at the time of publication.