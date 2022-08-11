Can The Cure For Cancer Lie In Vaccines?

Despite a global pandemic and war brimming in Europe, cancer remains the world’s second-deadliest killer in the world, taking over 600,000 lives in the U.S. in 2020 alone. Despite years of research, both cancer and infectious disease remain two of the greatest threats to human civilization.
Combatting these killers are companies like Anixa Biosciences ANIX, a biotech company leading the fight against cancer and infectious disease through therapies and vaccines. The company currently reports having four solutions in development, including:
- Car-T, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell-based immuno-therapy drug that genetically engineers a patient’s own immune cells to fight cancer
- A treatment for COVID-19 that is designed to inhibit function necessary for replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the disease
- A reportedly revolutionary breast cancer vaccine focused on preventing triple-negative breast cancer, the most lethal form of the disease
- An ovarian cancer vaccine developed with similar mechanisms of action as the breast cancer vaccine
Anixa tells Benzinga it has made several advancements in its projects in 2022.
Bites By Numbers
According to data given to Benzinga, Anixa Biosciences:
- Burns as little as $5 million per year
- Addresses multibillion-dollar markets through its cancer and COVID-19 products
- Works with top hospitals like the Cleveland Clinic and Moffitt Cancer Center
- Received multimillion-dollar funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and the National Cancer Institute
Anixa Biosciences recently announced clinical trials for its CAR-T ovarian cancer treatment in addition to the breast cancer vaccine trial the Company is already engaged in.
Click here to keep track of Anixa’s story
