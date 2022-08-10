Rani Therapeutics Shares Climb On Positive Results From Initial-Stage Bone Disease Study

Rani Therapeutics RANI announced positive topline results from the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion of its Phase 1 clinical study of its lead asset RT-102 for the potential treatment of osteoporosis.
RT-102 is a RaniPill capsule containing a proprietary formulation of human parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog PTH (1-34) for the treatment of osteoporosis.
The clinical trial achieved all of its endpoints, with RT-102 being generally well-tolerated and demonstrating high oral bioavailability of Rani's PTH analog.
RT-102 was generally well-tolerated, with no RaniPill-related adverse events (AEs) observed in study participants. The RaniPill platform has now been tested in more than 80 healthy volunteers.
Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Importantly, this marks the first results of our second Phase 1 clinical trial, following on the positive results we previously announced for RT-101, the RaniPill capsule containing octreotide. Our RaniPill platform has now been tested in more than 80 healthy volunteers, and the incremental enhancements we have made to the RaniPill design have further increased drug delivery success rate.”
The company is planning to share these positive results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and intends to initiate a Phase 2 trial for RT-102 in the United States during the third quarter of 2023, subject to IND approval.
Price Action : Rani Therapeutics shares trading around 8 percent higher at $12 on Wednesday during after-hours session.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.