- CinCor Pharma Inc CINC has announced topline results from Phase 2 BrigHtn trial evaluating baxdrostat for treatment-resistant hypertension.
- Results showed baxdrostat met its primary endpoint and achieved a statistically significant placebo-adjusted reduction in systolic blood pressure (SBP), including 11 mmHg at 2 mg.
- BrigHtn successfully met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant change from baseline in mean seated SBP versus placebo for the 2 mg and 1 mg doses:
- Secondary endpoint results included baxdrostat significantly lowering diastolic blood pressure (DBP) by 5.2 mmHg in the 2mg dose, and approximately 46% of patients in the 2 mg dose arm achieving blood pressure control.
- No drug-related serious adverse events were observed, or major safety concerns were reported across all three dose cohorts.
- One subject experienced an isolated instance of elevated potassium, deemed drug-related. However, upon retesting, the potassium level for this patient dropped sufficiently to allow resumption of baxdrostat.
- In July, CinCor completed enrollment in the Phase 2 HALO trial with 249 patients. HALO is studying the efficacy and safety of baxdrostat in patients whose blood pressure is not controlled despite treatment with up to two antihypertensive agents and remains on track to be completed in 2H of 2022.
- Price Action: CINC shares are up 68% at $39.39 on the last check Monday.
