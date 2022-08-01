Concert Pharma Aces Second Trial For Patchy Hair Loss Hopeful

- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc CNCE announced topline results from its second Phase 3 trial, THRIVE-AA2, evaluating CTP-543 in adult patients with moderate to severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that results in patchy or complete scalp hair loss.
- The primary efficacy endpoint was met with statistical significance in the 8 mg twice-daily and 12 mg twice-daily dose groups relative to placebo.
- A statistically significant proportion of patients treated with either 8 mg twice-daily or 12 mg twice-daily of CTP-543 experienced greater scalp regrowth compared to placebo.
Concert Pharma's CTP-543 Shows Clinical Efficacy Against Scalp Hair Loss.
- The proportion of patients achieving a SALT score of 20 or less (meaning 20% or less scalp hair loss) was 38.3% in the 12 mg twice-daily dose group and 33% in the 8 mg twice-daily dose, compared to 0.8% in the placebo group.
- 47% of patients in the 8 mg twice-daily group and 52% in the 12 mg twice-daily group reported being "satisfied" or "very satisfied," compared to 2% of patients in the placebo group.
- The safety profile seen with CTP-543 in THRIVE-AA2 was consistent with previous studies.
- Concert plans to submit to FDA marketing application in 1H of 2023.
- Price Action: CNCE shares are up 8.57% at $6.08 on the last check Monday.
