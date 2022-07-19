ñol

Spectral Medical: Developer Of FDA-Approved Toraymyxin™ ("PMX") For Treatment of Endotoxic Septic Shock

by Jacinta Sherris
July 19, 2022 2:39 PM | 24 seconds read

Dr. John A. Kellum (MD, MCCM) and Chris Seto, Chief Medical Officer and CEO respectively, at Spectral Medical Inc. EDT, were guest speakers at Benzinga’s All Access On July 15th, 2022. 

Spectral Medical is a clinical stage medical device company developing products for treating significant critical care needs – especially in the areas of septic shock and renal disease. 

Watch the full interview here. 

Feature photo from: https://unsplash.com/photos/S1v7hVUiCg0

