ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Amryt Shares Shoot Higher As FDA Grants Orphan Drug Status To Carcinoid Tumor Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 8:12 AM | 1 min read

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Amryt’s AMYT lead drug Mycapssa for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome.

Carcinoid syndrome (CS) is the most common functional syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumours (NETs).

Mycapssa (oral octreotide) is approved by the FDA for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated injectable treatment with octreotide or lanreotide

Dr Joe Wiley, CEO of Amryt Pharma, said, "Today's news is another significant milestone achieved in our plan to develop Mycapssa® for patients affected by carcinoid syndrome associated with NET and we are excited at the potential for Mycapssa® and our TPE® technology to deliver an oral therapy option to NET patients in need.”

The company Plans to initiate Phase 3 study in patients with carcinoid syndrome early in 2023.  

FDA grants orphan status to support development of medicines for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. It also provides benefits of seven-year period of market exclusivity if the drug is approved, tax credits for qualified clinical trials and an exemption from FDA application fees.

Price Action : Amryt Shares are trading around 8 percent higher at $8 on Thursday’s pre-market session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FDA GrantBiotechNewsHealth CareMovers & ShakersSmall CapFDAGeneral