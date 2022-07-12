Edgewise Therapeutics Initiates Mid-Stage Muscular Dystrophies Study

Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX announced the initiation of the CANYON Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating EDG-5506 in individuals with Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD).

EDG-5506 is designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies such as Becker Muscular Dystrophy (BMD) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The CANYON clinical study will investigate the effect of EDG-5506 over a year on safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), biomarkers such as creatine kinase (CK), and functional measures in 66 individuals with BMD aged 12 years and above.

Joanne Donovan, Chief Medical Officer, said, "In the CANYON trial, we aim to understand the effect of EDG-5506 on circulating biomarkers, muscle MRI, and functional measures, all of which could provide indications of a treatment effect."

The company said that there are currently no approved treatments for BMD.

Price Action : Edgewise Therapeutics shares are trading down around 5 percent at $9.50 on Tuesday at the time of publication.