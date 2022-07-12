Rhythm Shares Climb Following Positive Interim Results From Mid-Stage Obesity Study

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM announced positive interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating setmelanotide for the treatment of severe obesity and hyperphagia in people living with hypothalamic obesity.

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a proof-of-concept study evaluating setmelanotide for the treatment of severe obesity, enrolled 18 patients with hypothalamic obesity who are between 6 and 28 years old.

M. Jennifer Abuzzahab, Erin McNeely Pediatric Diabetes Center and Endocrine Clinic, commented : “Therapeutic options are very limited for patients with hypothalamic obesity, which is the result of damage to the medial hypothalamic region of the brain where MC4R pathway signaling is impaired due to certain tumors and their treatment. Surgical intervention, radiation treatment or even the growth and position of the tumor itself can leave patients with aggressive, rapid and debilitating weight gain.”

The company plans to proceed to Phase 3 clinical development following consultation with regulatory agencies, based on the encouraging results observed.

Price Action : Rhythm shares are trading around 5 percent higher at $4.92 On Tuesday at the time of publication.