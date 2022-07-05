Ayala Reveals Positive Results From Phase 2/3 Desmoid Tumors Study

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA announced positive interim results from Part A of the ongoing RINGSIDE Pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating AL102 in desmoid tumors.

The company revealed that the positive results from Part A will be used to determine the dose of AL102 to be evaluated in Part B of RINGSIDE Study.

The Part B portion of the study is on track to initiate in the third quarter of 2022.

Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, commented : We are very excited with the interim data from Part A of the RINGSIDE study, although early, demonstrating initial substantial anti-tumor activity for AL102 as a single agent as measured by MRI scans. We are also encouraged with the safety data showing that AL102 appears to be well tolerated.”

The company is planning to present more advanced and comprehensive data set at a medical meeting later in the year.

Desmoid tumors, also called aggressive fibromatosis or desmoid-type fibromatosis, are rare connective tissue tumors that typically arise in the upper and lower extremities, abdominal wall, head and neck area, mesenteric root and chest wall with the potential to arise in additional parts of the body.

Price Action: Ayala shares are trading about 4 percent down at $1.07 on Tuesday at the time of publication.