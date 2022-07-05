Kiora Commences Mid-Stage Rare Eye Disease Study

Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX enrols the first patient as a part of a Phase 2 study evaluating KIO-201 topical eye drops in patients with Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defect (PCED).

The Phase 2 clinical trial is designed as a single-arm, open label ten patient (up to 20 eyes) study, evaluating subjects 28 days after receiving KIO-201 six times daily.

The endpoints of the study include safety and tolerability︎, as well as the percentage of patients with corneal healing and the associated time to healing.

Brian M. Strem, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stated, “We believe KIO-201 has the potential to address a rare ophthalmic condition in patients who have limited effective treatment options. Promising results from this study will support our efforts to advance KIO-201 to a potential registration study.”

KIO-201 is a chemically modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate natural corneal wound healing.

Price Action: Kiora shares are trading about 5 percent higher at $0.47 on Tuesday at the time of publication.