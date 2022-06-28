ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Icosavax Shares Plummet Following Interim Results From Initial-Stage RSV Vaccine Study

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 28, 2022 5:17 PM | 1 min read

Icosavax ICVX announced interim results from its Phase 1/1b clinical trial of IVX-121, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) F antigen, in young and older adults.

The Phase 1/1b clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of three dose levels of IVX-121.

The Phase 1 part of the trial enrolled 90 healthy young adults aged 18-45 years, while the Phase 1b part of the trial enrolled 130 healthy older adults aged 60-75 years.

Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, commented : "I'm delighted to share these topline, interim data from our Phase 1/1b trial in RSV, in which IVX-121 demonstrated a robust immunologic response in both young and older adult groups. Importantly, we believe these Phase 1/1b data provide initial validation of our underlying VLP technology. They also reaffirm our strategy to combine multiple pathogen targets in one vaccine.”

The clinical data readout from the Phase 1/1b study will also support a Phase 1b extension study.

Additionally, Icosavax is planning towards the development of IVX-121 combined with a human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP, as its IVX-A12 bivalent vaccine candidate.

The company intends to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IVX-A12 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) followed by initiation of Phase 1 clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

Icosavax Shares are trading down 22 percent at $6.59 in the after hour session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechHealth CareMovers & ShakersSmall CapGeneral