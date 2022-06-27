Eliem Concludes Patient Enrolment In Mid-Stage Study Of Radicular Back Pain Drug

Eliem Therapeutics ELYM has completed dosing of the last patient in its Phase 2a trial of ETX-810 in patients with chronic lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP).

During the Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial evaluating ETX-810 inchronic lumbosacral radicular pain (LSRP), 149 patients are enrolled at sites across the United States.

Bob Azelby, Eliem's president and chief executive officer, said, "We are pleased to announce that we have dosed the last patient in our Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating ETX-810 in patients with LSRP, which is a large, underserved market where a significant percentage of patients treated with standard of care are inadequately relieved of their pain.”

LSRP is a neuropathic pain syndrome caused by compression, inflammation and/or injury of spinal nerve roots in the lower back and is characterized by lower back pain that radiates into the leg.

The company is planning to report topline clinical data from the Phase 2a trail in the third quarter of 2022 and an investor event ahead of the data to discuss the opportunity for ETX-810 for the treatment of LSRP.

Eliem Therapeutics Shares are trading high 2 percent At $3.97 during after-hour session.