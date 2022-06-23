Cognition Therapeutics Begins Mid-Stage Study Of Neurological Disorder Candidate

Cognition Therapeutics CGTX dosed first patient in the SHIMMER study of lead drug CT1812, an experimental, orally delivered small molecule therapeutic intended to address the underlying biology of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

The SHIMMER study is phase 2 clinical trial evaluating CT1812 patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Anthony O. Caggiano, Chief medical officer and head of R&D, commented : “DLB is a poorly understood disease with no approved treatments and few active clinical research efforts. We are excited to explore the potential that our σ-2 receptor modulator, CT1812, may have therapeutic benefit for patients with this intractable disease.”

The phase 2 clinical trial is supported by the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Aging, with a $30 million grant.

DLB is a multi-faceted disorder characterized by the accumulation of α-synuclein fibrils, the major constituent of the Lewy bodies that occur inside brain neurons, which exert deleterious effects across brain structures.

