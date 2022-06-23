BioStem Technologies' Local MicroEnvironment Activation Possible Key To Reversing And Repairing Diseases-Caused Tissue Damage

Jason Matuszewski, CEO of BioStem Technologies Inc. BSEM, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on June 17th, 2022.

BioStem Technologies Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary approach, called Local MicroEnvironment Activation, to harness elements of Perinatal Tissue and the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a variety of degenerative diseases.

