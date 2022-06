Shai Novik, Executive Chairman of the Board at Enlivex Therapeutics, Ltd. ENLV, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on June 17th, 2022.

Enlivex Therapeutics is a clinical stage, macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra - an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state.

