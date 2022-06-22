ñol

Ikena Oncology Secures Fast Track designation From FDA For Pleural Cancer Candidate

by Ragothaman Srinivasan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 8:30 AM | 1 min read

Ikena Oncology, Inc. IKNA received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for IK-930, in patients with unresectable NF2-deficient malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
IK-930 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors with or without gene alterations in the Hippo pathway.

Sergio Santillana, MD, Chief Medical Officer, commented : "This milestone, combined with the Orphan Drug designation in mesothelioma, further validates our targeted oncology approach to address significant unmet medical needs for difficult-to-treat cancers and supports our goal to advance the development of IK-930 for the patients who potentially could benefit most."

FDA Fast Track Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of new drugs to treat serious medical conditions that fill unmet medical needs.

Earlier in 2022, the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to IK-930, which supports development of drugs for rare disorders.

Ikena Oncology shares are trading higher at $3.53 in the pre-market session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: FDA GrantBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAGeneral