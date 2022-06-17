VYNE Therapeutics Concludes Patient Enrolment in Mid-Stage Study Of Skin Inflammation Candidate

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. VYNE has concluded patient enrollment in the Phase 2a study of of its drug candidate FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).

FMX 114 is evaluated in the Phase 2a four weeks segment study for the treatment in patients suffering from atopic dermatitis compared to vehicle control.

The Phase 2a study was designed to enroll up to 25 subjects, with each subject serving as their own control.

David Domzalski, Chief Executive Officer, commented : “We have been encouraged by the early efficacy results from the Phase 1b segment of the FMX114 trial showing that, based on ADSI scoring, two weeks of FMX114 treatment demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in the signs and symptoms of AD as well as acceptable safety and pharmacokinetics.”

The company expects to report top-line efficacy results in approximately 6 to 8 weeks.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a chronic, severe form of eczema that is characterized by the appearance of dry, red, and itchy skin.

VYNE Therapeutics shares are trading higher 4 percent at $0.53.