Moleculin Biotech Doses Healthy Volunteers For Covid-19 In Early-Stage Study Of WP1122

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX announced dosing of subjects in its Phase 1a clinical study of WP1122 in healthy volunteers for the treatment of COVID-19.

The first-in-human Phase 1a study will evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of WP1122, Moleculin's lead metabolism/glycosylation inhibitor.

The Company expects to enroll approximately 80 subjects in this clinical trial.

This study will also explore antiviral clinical development in patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 to further evaluate safety and establish a favorable risk/benefit profile.

Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented : "We are pleased to commence dosing in the first group of healthy volunteers. Based on the antiviral effect of WP1122 demonstrated in preclinical models, we remain confident that the drug has the potential to meet the critical need for a pan-viral therapy that could address not only COVID-19 and its variants, but other viruses that depend upon glycolysis and glycosylation".

Price Check: Shares of Moleculin Biotech are trading at $1.39 in Thursday's regular session, according to Benzinga Pro.