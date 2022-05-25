Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Top-line Results From CRN04894 Early-Stage Trial

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc CRNX revealed positive topline results from a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of CRN04894 for the treatment of patients with Cushing's disease.

CRN04894 is Crinetics’ first-in-class adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) antagonist that is being investigated in the phase 1 study for the treatment of Cushing's disease.

Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer, said, “Due to its central position in HPA axis, ACTH is the obvious target for inhibiting excessive stimulation of the adrenal in diseases of ACTH excess. Even though the field of endocrinology has known about its clinical significance for more than 100 years, we are not aware of any other ACTH antagonist that has entered clinical development. This is an important milestone for endocrinology and for our company”.

The company plans to present additional details on the CRN04894 Phase 1 study and biomarker results at an endocrinology-focused medical meeting in 2022.

Price Check: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares closed down 2.4% at $19.66 on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.