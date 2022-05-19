Aileron Treats First Patient With ALRN-6924 In Breast Cancer Setting

Aileron Therapeutics ALRN enrolled the first patients in its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ALRN-6924 for bone marrow in patients patients with p53-mutated breast cancer who are being treated with doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide and docetaxel (AC+D).

Manuel Aivado, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The severe toxicity profile of AC+D will enable us to evaluate ALRN-6924's protective effect against multiple chemotherapy-induced toxicities. Moreover, this breast cancer trial may potentially open an additional regulatory opportunity with established precedents for supportive care drug approvals.”

The company has previously presented non-clinical proof of mechanism data demonstrating ALRN-6924, also proof of mechanism data for cell cycle arrest in bone marrow stem cells and hair follicle cells in healthy human volunteers.

Around one million patients are diagnosed with a p53-mutated cancer every year in the United States.

Aileron Therapeutics closed Wednesday’s trading up 3 percent at $0.44