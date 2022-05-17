Jasper Therapeutics Reveals Treatment of First Patient in the Phase 1/2 Study of JPS191 for Fanconi Anemia

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR dosed first patient in the Phase 1/2 clinical study of its drug candidate JPS191 as a conditioning agent in the treatment of Fanconi Anemia.

The company has sponsored research agreement with Stanford Medicine to conduct the clinical study of JSP191 to treat Fanconi Anemia patients in bone marrow failure requiring allogeneic transplant with non-sibling donors.

Ronald Martell, President and CEO, said, “There is a compelling need in this patient population for a non-toxic conditioning regimen, and we are very pleased to support this effort to seek therapeutic advances for these patients, We look forward to continuing our collaboration and advancing the study of JSP191 to the next phase of development.”

Rajni Agarwal, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Stanford University School of Medicine, commented : “The objective of the study is to develop a cell therapy for FA which enables enhanced donor hematopoietic and immune reconstitution with decreased toxicity by transplanting depleted stem cells from a donor, after using JSP191 as a part of conditioning.”

Fanconi Anemia (FA) is a rare but serious blood disorder that prevents the bone marrow from making sufficient new red blood cells.

Jasper Therapeutics shares are trading up 4 percent at $3.09