Horizon Therapeutics Begins Patient Enrolment in Phase 2 trial of Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) for Alopecia Areata

Horizon Therapeutics plc HZNP enrolled first patient in a Phase 2, open-label, proof-of-concept trial of its drug candidate Daxdilimab (HZN-7734) to treat people with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata.

The company is planning to enrol approximately 30 participants in this study.

The primary endpoint in this phase of the study is the percent change from baseline in Severity of Alopecia Tool (SALT) score at Week 24.

Theresa Podrebarac, Senior vice president, clinical development. Said, “Early in vivo studies indicate that daxdilimab binds to ILT7 on the surface of pDCs, which leads to the depletion of these cells. As a part of Horizon's pathway-driven approach to autoimmune diseases, we believe this mechanism could address the unmet treatment need for patients with alopecia areata, that are partially driven by high levels of interferon.”

Alopecia areata is a acute onset autoimmune disorder characterized by transient, non-scarring hair loss.

Horizon Therapeutics closed Monday’s trading high at $90.82