Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) Launches Fourth Human Study For Reducing Hypertension

Global drug delivery innovator Lexaria Bioscience is researching the ability of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) technology to improve the performance of a number of prescription drugs

Lexaria is a world leader in the investigation of a DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) to potentially treat high blood pressure (hypertension), and study outcomes thus far have rendered positive results on effectiveness and patient tolerance.

The company is building a scorecard of data to support its planned FDA application for formal, registered clinical testing under the Investigational New Drug (“IND”) process

Lexaria recently completed all data analyses of its HYPER-H21-3 study examining DehydraTECH-CBD’s ability to reduce pulmonary artery systolic pressure, and launched HYPER-H21-4 to gather a variety of data points related to DehydraTECH-CBD’s use over a more extensive period of time

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

High blood pressure has long been labeled “the silent killer” because of its propensity to lead to incapacitating or prematurely deadly strokes, heart attacks and other serious disease indications without necessarily foreshadowing pain or great discomfort. According to the World Health Organization (“WHO”), an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension but only about 1 in 5 (21 percent) people with the condition have it under control with medical treatment (https://cnw.fm/jDeE3).

During the past decade within the United States, about 49 percent of the population reported taking at least one prescription medication in the past 30 days in data sampling collected by the…

